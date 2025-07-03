‘Good Morning America’ hits the road with 50-week series celebrating each U.S. state

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” has introduced a new yearlong series titled “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful” to commemorate the program’s 50th anniversary and the forthcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Each week, a “GMA” anchor or correspondent will visit a different state in the order it joined the union. The segment will highlight local stories, landmarks and individuals who are making positive contributions to their communities. The series will conclude in July 2026.

The inaugural feature will air on July 3 in Delaware. Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee will spotlight the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, a group of lifeguards recognized for their service to beachgoers during the summer months.

“This series is a chance for us to explore the country and share stories that reflect the heart of each state,” said Simone Swink, senior executive producer of “Good Morning America.”

Additional segments will be featured on “GMA3,” ABC News Live, and across ABC News’ digital and social platforms.

ESPN, meanwhile, has also embarked on a 50-state tour for “SportsCenter,” which will visit the states in 50 days.