Nexstar moves Ben Dobson from Washington to lead PIX 11 newsroom

Nexstar Media Group announced Monday that Ben Dobson will become the next news director of WPIX, the CW affiliate in New York City. Dobson will begin his new role July 24.

Dobson currently serves as news director and station manager for WDVM and WDCW, Nexstar’s Washington, D.C., properties. In that position, he oversaw the launch of DC News Now, a multiplatform brand delivering more than 70 hours of local news weekly. He also managed marketing and operational responsibilities for both stations.

Chris McDonnell, vice president and general manager of Nexstar’s New York operations, said Dobson’s editorial and operational experience will support WPIX’s local journalism efforts.

“Ben brings a rare combination of editorial vision, operational discipline, and a deep understanding of how to connect with local audiences,” McDonnell said in a statement.

“I’m honored to join the team at PIX11, a station with a rich legacy and an important voice in New York,” Dobson said.

Before joining Nexstar, Dobson held senior roles at NBCUniversal, including vice president of news in Boston, overseeing content for NBC, Telemundo and NECN. He also served as vice president of news at NBC Connecticut and held other leadership positions in that market.

Dobson began his journalism career at a Charter cable news channel in Worcester, Massachusetts. He later worked for the Fox Television Stations Group and WHDH Boston. He holds a journalism degree from Ithaca College and is originally from Worcester.

