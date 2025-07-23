Xfinity launches StreamStore, with more robust features coming later in year

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Xfinity has launched a simplified version of StreamStore, a centralized interface that allows customers to sign up and manage subscriptions to various streaming services.

The concept, which was previously announced, opened its digital doors July 23, 2025, and the company already said more functionality and streaming options are on the way.

“We believe that technology should work for you — not the other way around,” said Jon Gieselman, chief growth officer, connectivity and platforms, Comcast, said in a statement. “Xfinity StreamStore is taking the complexity out of finding the content you love and putting the power back in the hands of our customers. It’s an important advancement in harnessing tech to make the complicated easy and entertainment smarter, simpler, and more connected.”

StreamStore builds on Xfinity’s existing StreamSaver offering, a bundle that combines Apple TV+, ad-supported Netflix and Peacock for $15 a month. Users can also add the streaming-based Now TV with 125 live channels for a total of $30 per month.

Like with most bundles, Xfinity also takes care of billing users, which uses the company’s existing billing and payment systems.

Comcast’s announcement mentions that StreamStore requires users to have an Xfinity TV or Internet subscription, though the company continues to offer a “Now”-branded option that includes Now TV and StreamSaver.

Xfinity says that it will expand bundles beyond its current trio of partners later in 2025, while also offering a la carte pricing for the expanded offerings. There was no word on what other services might come on board or the status of any negotiations to expand offerings.

Comcast already has deals in place with Paramount+, MGM+ and HBO Max to sell access to its linear TV customers, but it’s not clear if those pacts may expand to become part of StreamStore.

For now, the StreamStore web page largely focuses on StreamSaver and offers to add the company’s pre-paid Now internet, TV and mobile plans.

Also coming later in the year are “enhanced subscription management and activation capabilities across devices and on Xfinity.com.”