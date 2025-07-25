C-SPAN announces reorganization of leadership team

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

C-SPAN has announced a series of changes to its executive leadership team.

“This realignment reflects the strength of our leadership team and our commitment to CSPAN’s future,” said Sam Feist, CEO of C-SPAN, in a statement. “With these changes, we are positioned to innovate boldly, grow our audience in new ways, build sustainable revenue, and ensure the long-term vitality of our mission to provide the public with trusted, nonp

First, the organization has promoted three execs.

Richard Weinstein has been appointed senior vice president and chief content officer.

He will lead content strategy and content acquisition across C-SPAN’s television networks and digital platforms.

Weinstein’s leadership will guide editorial innovation, reinforce C-SPAN’s role as a civic resource, and develop new programming that will ensure that C-SPAN thrives in a shifting media landscape, C-SPAN noted.

Prior to this role, Weinstein was VP of content and VP of digital media. He joined C-SPAN in 1986.

Peter Kiley has moved into the role of senior vice president and chief revenue and product officer, where he will oversee the organization’s digital platforms as well as lead C-SPAN’s radio, marketing, education, communications, distribution and partnerships, video archive and development.

Advertisement

Kiley started at C-SPAN in 1986.

Matt Deprey has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, where he will continue to lead financial operations and represent C-SPAN on its Board of Directors, Finance Committee, and Audit Committee.

Deprey has also served as controller for C-SPAN. He joined the organization in 2020. Prior to that he worked in a variety of financial roles at Discovery Communications for 15 years. He also had stints at National Geographic Channels International and Comcast Sportsnet going back to the late 1990s.

In addition to the promotions, C-SPAN has hired Heather Date to serve as vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff.

She most recently served as vice president for communications and engagement at the University of Maryland Global Campus. She has also worked at CNN and George Washington University, including working on “Crossfire” and “The Kalb Report.”