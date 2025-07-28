MSNBC announces return of live community event with MSNBC Live ’25 in Manhattan

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC will hold its second live community event, MSNBC Live ’25: This Is Who We Are, on Oct. 11 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

The daylong event will include interactive sessions with more than a dozen MSNBC hosts and correspondents. Attendees will have access to panel discussions, interviews and dedicated meals with speakers across two sessions.

The morning session, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include Chris Hayes, Nicolle Wallace, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele and others. A capstone lunch will follow, featuring conversations with Wallace, Brzezinski, Jacob Soboroff and Katy Tur.

The evening session, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will feature Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, Jen Psaki, Ari Melber, Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi and additional guests. A seated dinner with Maddow and Psaki in conversation, and a discussion led by Ruhle with special guests, will conclude the event.

MSNBC Live was first announced in 2023 as a hybrid of ticketed public gatherings and invitation-only programs. The inaugural MSNBC Live event took place in September 2024 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and drew 4,000 attendees. The televised version reached more than one million viewers.

Since then, MSNBC Live has hosted programming including an in-person discussion with Stacey Abrams during the 2024 Democratic National Convention and a final candidate forum ahead of the 2025 Democratic National Committee officer elections.

This year’s event expands the lineup with the addition of Wallace, Scarborough, Brzezinski and Soboroff, alongside returning hosts.

“MSNBC Live ’25 is yet another moment for us to bring together our loyal MSNBC viewers,” said Luke Russert, creative director and host of MSNBC Live.

MSNBC Live is part of the network’s broader expansion across digital and audio platforms.

Executive producers for the event include Russert, Lauren Peikoff and Marcus Mabry, senior vice president of content strategy.