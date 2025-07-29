Versant brings industry vet Tom Rogers on as adviser

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Versant has brought industry veteran Tom Rogers on as a senior adviser.

Rogers, who helped launch CNBC and MSNBC while serving as the first president of NBC Cable, will serve as a strategic adviser to the Versant leadership team, providing ongoing counsel on industry trends, new developments and competitive dynamics, according to the company.

“Tom’s track record of anticipating and driving change in the media business is unmatched,” said Mark Lazarus, CEO of Versant. “His insights will be invaluable as we continue to build on the success of Versant’s iconic media portfolio.”

Rogers is also expected to advise Versant on strategy, market positioning and business development opportunities.

In addition to his NBC roles, Rogers was also the longest-serving CEO of TiVo, which helped establish DVR standards.

He also has worked in executive chairman and board member roles at a slate of media and technology companies who were undergoing periods of growth, digital transformation and market disruption, Versant noted.

Rogers is also a contributor to CNBC and serves as editor-at-large of Newsweek.

“I’ve spent my career building, transforming, and leading media businesses through change,” said Rogers. “Versant represents a rare opportunity to shape the future of a media company that has already begun to make progress toward the huge opportunity of expanding and developing well beyond the cable realm. Versant possesses both the ambition and agility to be a leader in today’s evolving media landscape.”

Versant is the non-consumer-facing name for the company set to be spun off from Comcast. This brand will be the home to nearly all of the former NBCU-owned cable networks, with the exception of Bravo.

Its brands include USA Network, SyFy, Oxygen, Golf Channel, E!, MSNBC and CNBC, as well as digital properties Fandango, SportsEngine, Rotten Tomatoes and Golf Now.