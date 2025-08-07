Paramount Skydance takes subtle steps to blending branding post-merger

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Paramount-Skydance merger is, after a long and often uncertain process, officially done, and the new company appears to be just getting started on updating its branding and online presence.

As expected, the two companies wrapped up the details of the merger and officially became Paramount Skydance Corp. Aug. 7, 2025.

Although it’s early in the process, there hasn’t been many updates yet to the two company’s websites.

Skydance Media’s site, www.skydance.com, has a similar look to its pre-merger state, though the copyright lines have been updated to “Paramount Skydance Corp.” There’s also a new consent management system and updated terms and conditions.

Over at paramount.com, the site is also largely the same, but with the standalone Paramount logo replaced with one with “a Skydance Corporation” added below, set in Minion, the font Skydance has traditionally used.

It’s not clear if the two companies will eventually combine websites, though the domain paramountskydance.com has been registered since April 5, 2025, according to the registry database, though it’s not clear who owns it.

The domain’s owner’s name is listed as “Domain Registrant,” a common placeholder used by WHOIS corporate and privacy registration services. The organization, however, reads “Viacom International Inc.,” which is a corporate entity that portions of what was Paramount Global were previously known as.

Meanwhile, the domain’s two primary nameservers are listed as subdomains of paramount-cloudflare.com, a domain registered in 2022 that has similar ownership details as paramountskydance.com. The domain could be a reference to a DNS infrastructure for the company that is setup with Cloudflare, a network service and cybersecurity firm.

In an open letter released Aug. 7, new CEO David Ellison signed the letter with “Paramount, a Skydance Corporation” under his name, though it’s not clear if that is the official public-facing moniker the new company will use.

It is likely that more details and creative assets will be released in the coming days.