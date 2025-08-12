Sinclair sells NewsOn to Zeam

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Zeam, which runs a free, ad-supported streaming service with an emphasis on local content, has acquired NewsOn, a platform that combines live and on-demand local news content from partner stations across the country, from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Terms of the deal, which was announced Aug. 12, 2025, were not disclosed.

Zeam, which launched in 2024, has deals with Gray Media, Tegna and CBS Television Stations as well as a collection of smaller groups, which, when combined with NewsOn, mean the combined venture will reach every measured market in the U.S. NewsOn’s partners include Cox, E.W. Scripps and Hearst Television. It also overlaps with Zeam thanks to deals with CBS and Tegna.

Plans call for NewsOn, which launched in 2015, to continue to be offered as a separate service under the banner “NewsOn. Powered by Zeam.” Its content will also be integrated in Zeam.

Both services have deals with around 300 local stations each.

Zeam, which is owned by Zeam Media and Gray Media, also owns the VUit brand, as well as providing streaming technology that enables media feeds on services including NFL, Amazon, Paramount+, Hulu, Roku and FuboTV.

Zeam Media was originally known as Syncbak, but changed its name in 2024. It also expanded into new, category-specific FAST channels that same year.

Zeam.com is a free, ad-supported streaming service offering live and on-demand local news, sports, and cultural content. The service aggregates content from approximately 300 local TV stations, covering roughly 80% of the U.S. and is available on smart TVs, tablets, and mobile phones. It is a more modern design of the Vuit app, both owned by Syncback & Grey Television. Some users find the service useful for local content, while it primarily focuses on local news.

Sinclair first became an investor in NewsOn, which was originally owned by a collective of station ownership groups, before acquiring the service outright.

News of the sale of NewsOn came on the same day Sinclair announced it was initiating a review of its broadcast assets for potential sale, spinoff or other transaction, though its not clear if the two moves were related.