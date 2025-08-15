WGN hires NBC Chicago’s news director to lead its newsroom

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WGN, Nexstar Media Group’s CW affiliate in Chicago, Illinois, has named Akemi Harrison its director of news and multiplatform content.

“As media consumption continues to evolve into a multiplatform experience, we are thrilled to have Akemi Harrison join and lead our WGN content team,” said WGN vice president and general manager Ric Harris, in a statement. “Akemi is a highly accomplished news and media executive who understands the importance of compelling storytelling and engaging audiences across all platforms.”

Harrison, who starts Aug. 25, 2025, is jumping from NBC-owned WMAQ, where she worked as news director responsible for news content on both the NBC station and sister station WSNS, the Telemundo-owned station in the market.

“I’m thrilled to join such an incredible team of journalists who have led the market in both ratings and community engagement for decades. Growing up in Mississippi, I watched WGN and never imagined I’d one day be in a leadership role there,” Harrison is quoted as saying in an article on the WGN website, apparently referring to the days when the station’s newscasts were carried across the country of its superstation feed.

“My leadership philosophy is simple: support our incredible talent and dare to innovate. It’s an honor to build on WGN’s powerful legacy, and I’m excited to weave in a future-forward approach to ensure we continue to dominate the market,” Har

Harrison’s first job in television was at WAPT in Jackson, Mississippi, after she made the switch from radio.

She has also been assistant news director at WVIT in the Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut market. She also served as executive producer at WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as several California stations.

WGN is known for its news-heavy schedule that often outperforms national newscasts in the local market ratings. It produces 72-and-a-half hours of news every week, a tally that gives it the largest newscast output of any station in Chicago as well as Illinois as a whole.

Nexstar also uses WGN’s studios in Chicago as a production base for its cable news channel NewsNation, though that operation has separate management. The station also produces a selection of local lifestyle and sports programming.

Harrison replaces Dom Stasi, who worked at the station for 12 years before leaving in May 2025. He had been news director for five years.