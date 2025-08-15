Twin Cities forecaster files suit against former station

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Twin Cities meteorologist is suing her former station over what she called “severe, overtly sexist conduct by her coworkers and superiors” in court documents.

Renee Fox, who goes by the name Wren Clair on air, alleges that she was the target of repeated sexual harassment and, eventually, retaliation before she was fired in February 2025.

While the lawsuit names several of Clair’s former coworkers, including now-retired news director Kirk Varner and now-retired chief meteorologist Dave Dahl, it is targeting Hubbard Broadcasting, the station’s owner.

In its response to the suit, Hubbard denied the harassment, discrimination and retaliation accusations. Varner and Dahl did not provide separate comments.

KSTP is also known on-air as “Channel 5” and “Eyewitness News” and brands its weather team under the “Minnesota’s Weather Authority” banner.

Clair, who was hired across town at KARE in May 2025, says that Varner made “sex-based comments about her body and appearance.” The suit specifically mentions an alleged conversation where Varner said he “voiced his preference for tighter-fitting outfits” and complained when she opted to wear pants instead of a dress, according to documents.

Varner also allegedly made comments about her “swimmer’s body” and voiced his preference for her blonde hair color over her natural brown shade.

Clair alleges that Dahl would make comments about her body while also openly discussing his own sexual activities around Clair.

In a response to the lawsuit, Hubbard said that Varner’s discussions with Clair were “standard,” suggesting that any discussion about Clair’s appearance were related to her on-air image.

It’s not uncommon for TV talent to receive feedback about hair, makeup and wardrobe, with such comments tied to goals connected to the station’s branding efforts and in response to research, though the practice has become less popular. It is not clear what Hubbard’s guidelines are for these types of talent feedback.

The paperwork further alleges management was also more critical of Clair while ignoring or tolerating performance issues with male colleagues. She also claims that the station began retaliating by assigning her less desirable shifts and assignments while also backing her with fewer and lower-quality promotions with viewers and the community.

Hubbard attorneys noted that Clair was fired for “poor performance” in court papers, adding that she received coaching to resolve the alleged issues.

Clair, meanwhile, says she had received “positive” performance feedback until shortly before she was fired. She also alleges that, inside the station, Dahl was considered “untouchable” and that upper management fostered efforts to portray Varner’s public image as “wholesome.”

After Dahl retired in 2020 and Clair took over the weekday evening slot he had occupied in 2021, male staffers showed outward disrespect toward her, including feeding her with inaccurate forecast data. Clair said she reported the issue to management, who ultimately claimed the issue was due to miscommunication.

Clair’s lawsuit also recounts an incident when she was in the field at a local fair in 2023 and was the subject of unwelcome touching from members of the public. Her attorneys said Clair reported the issue, citing concerns over her safety and on-site security. The station ultimately said it had not failed to provide proper staffing and security during the assignment, according to the papers.

Hubbard’s fillings note the station “denies each and every allegation” connected to any alleged harassment, discrimination and retaliatory actions.

Hubbard also denies that Varner did not make the alleged sex-based comments as well as Clair’s job assignment and demotion claims. It also denied any allegations against Dahl.

Neither men responded to requests for comment about the suit and its allegations.