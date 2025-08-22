Industry Insights: Balancing creativity and efficiency with camera robotics

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Camera robotics are no longer a specialized tool, but an essential part of modern broadcast studios. As production teams face tighter resources and growing demands for precision, flexibility and creativity, robotic systems are stepping in to bridge the gap.

In this Industry Insights roundtable, vendors discuss how camera robotics are shaping studio operations, from enabling one operator to control multiple cameras to opening new possibilities in studio design and storytelling.

The conversation explores how automation is changing roles within the control room, what reliability looks like in a 24/7 broadcast environment and how broadcasters are adapting these systems to meet the needs of live, unscripted programming.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

Efficiency and scalability : Robotic systems allow one operator to manage multiple cameras, enabling broadcasters to do more with fewer resources.

: Robotic systems allow one operator to manage multiple cameras, enabling broadcasters to do more with fewer resources. Creative flexibility : Robotics support complex moves, shot recall, and integration with AR/VR, expanding storytelling options.

: Robotics support complex moves, shot recall, and integration with AR/VR, expanding storytelling options. Changing studio roles : Automation shifts operators from manual control to managing presets, designing moves, and overseeing multiple systems.

: Automation shifts operators from manual control to managing presets, designing moves, and overseeing multiple systems. Reliability factors : Durable engineering, stable software, and precise motion are essential to 24/7 broadcast environments.

: Durable engineering, stable software, and precise motion are essential to 24/7 broadcast environments. Design adaptability: Systems integrated into floors, ceilings, or rails allow more flexible and immersive studio layouts.

What factors are driving broadcasters’ increased adoption of camera robotic systems?

Karen Walker, VP, camera motion systems, Ross Video: Broadcasters are looking for more flexibility and efficiency in their productions, and robotics offers both. With one operator controlling multiple robotic cameras, sometimes remotely from halfway around the world, it’s a highly scalable solution. This is especially valuable as teams are asked to do more with fewer resources.

Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC: These systems can be used with a wide range of cameras, from cine and traditional broadcast cameras to PTZs, chosen depending on their shooting style and workflow. Complex tracking shots, dramatic reveals, and smooth vertical motion give broadcasters the freedom to experiment and elevate their visual storytelling. These systems also support remote production workflows and can be integrated seamlessly into virtual sets.

Michael Cuomo, VP, Telemetrics: Broadcasters are streamlining their production operations with robotic equipment because it is easily managed by one or two people (only one control panel operator), provides consistent results every time, and can help a station create more content with the same amount of resources.

Clive Mumby, robotics product manager, Shotoku Broadcast Systems: Broadcasters are increasingly turning to robotic camera systems as demands for consistency and precision increase, especially in VR environments where accuracy in shot recall is essential. The best robotic systems provide accurate and repeatable shot recall, qualities that are difficult to maintain over time with manual operation, particularly across long work shifts and changing personnel. There is also growing pressure on studios to do more with less. Robotic systems have a high standard of output with smaller operational teams, freeing up staff to focus on editorial and creative tasks instead of repetitive camera movements.

How are automated camera systems changing operational roles within the studio environment?

Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC: Over the past 10 years as TV has had to increasingly compete with other forms of media there has been a move to increase the number of camera angles and motion used to create the production. This increase has been set against the back drop of a desire to save costs so broadcasters want to get more out of the same resource. When a robotic camera system is brought under centralized control, a single operator can manage multiple cameras from one UI.

Michael Cuomo, VP, Telemetrics: We’re seeing fewer people in the studio during productions, so some people who might have operated a camera are now reassigned to do other things in the studio. They could be a floor manager, a lighting operator, or other things necessary to a TV production.

Clive Mumby, robotics product manager, Shotoku Broadcast Systems: Technologies take on repetitive, precision-driven tasks — such as tracking presenters, executing consistent moves, or repositioning during fast-paced live productions. So, instead of manually pushing pedestals or managing pan/tilt positions in real time, operators now oversee multiple robotic cameras from a single interface. They become directors of movement, not just executors, moving fluidly between technical and editorial functions and designing complex shots, managing presets, and ensuring visual consistency across segments.

What are the key reliability considerations when deploying robotic camera systems?

Karen Walker, VP, camera motion systems, Ross Video: Reliability starts with stability. These systems are moving significant payloads — cameras, lenses, prompters, monitors — so everything has to stay balanced and shake-free, even during fast movements. Flooring is another factor people often underestimate. An uneven surface, joins between LED tiles, or worn areas can introduce unwanted vibration and limit camera movements.

Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC: Ultimately, the reliability of a robotic camera system comes down to durable engineering, intelligent software, and responsive support. Robotic systems should be engineered to deliver high-precision moves with minimal recalibration, ensuring dependable repeatability, especially for live segments. The systems should also be able to support a wide range of cameras and lenses to provide production teams the flexibility required, particularly when covering live events and sports.

Clive Mumby, robotics product manager, Shotoku Broadcast Systems: From a hardware standpoint, systems should be designed for quiet, accurate motion in a 24/7 environment using durable components. Equally important is the reliability, stability and responsiveness of the control software. Seamless integration with shot recall, automation, and face tracking helps reduce manual workload and human error — but only if the software works flawlessly.

How have advancements in robotics influenced studio layout and design flexibility?

Karen Walker, VP, camera motion systems, Ross Video: We see robots mounted on ceilings, rails, and compact floor systems that tuck neatly into set pieces or operate in tighter environments. We also have Artimo, which can move freely across any studio floor without markings and has been designed to be included in shot as part of the set design. Systems like spidercam also let you think in three dimensions, not just traditional horizontal or vertical moves. That opens up new creative possibilities, especially in immersive environments like sports or large performance venues, where dynamic movement adds real impact without disrupting the space or the action.

Michael Cuomo, VP, Telemetrics: With more frequency, broadcasters are implementing robotics into their studio designs. Telemetrics offers the TG-5 floor track system that can be embedded into the studio floor, making it invisible to the viewer while giving the production and creative teams the ability to move around the set and talent in ways they could not before. This gives a better immersive experience for viewers and adds to the storytelling.

What specific operational challenges do broadcasters face when integrating camera robotics into live productions?

Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC: Broadcasters need to carefully consider and understand the impact that integrating camera robotics systems may have with existing operational workflows, and the learning curve involved with ensuring these are adopted seamlessly. Traditional camera operators will need training and the time to adapt to the ways that robotics can help them achieve more, including the creative flexibility they can bring. That said these impacts are really only felt at the transition point to the robotic system, control platforms like MRMC’s usually take a back seat during the broadcast when the camera moves will be recalled from an automation system.

Michael Cuomo, VP, Telemetrics: They have to learn how the robotic systems are set up for different productions and where the different pieces of equipment can work most efficiently.

Clive Mumby, robotics product manager, Shotoku Broadcast Systems: Choosing the right system to meet current operational needs at the outset is vital, but broadcasters must consider how easily robotics can integrate into existing workflows, automation, and routing infrastructure, and also adapt as production styles and studio layouts evolve. A system that seems ideal today could become a constraint tomorrow if it’s too rigid or closed. One of the biggest “must haves” is confidence in the system that it will respond accurately, reliably, and consistently every time, especially when shows are live and unscripted, and long-term reliability is essential since these systems often run every day, for years.

How are camera robotics systems adapting for more flexibility?

Karen Walker, VP, camera motion systems, Ross Video: Today’s robotic systems are built to adapt, both in terms of physical space and integration with other technologies. We’ve made it easier to configure systems for unique environments, whether that means working around architectural constraints or integrating into an existing control ecosystem. There’s also been a real push toward interoperability. Broadcasters want the freedom to choose their preferred hardware and software and expect everything to work together.

How has camera robotic control adapted to be more user friendly? Touch enabled?

Karen Walker, VP, camera motion systems, Ross Video: We’ve worked closely with customers to simplify the operator experience, whether it’s through touch-enabled interfaces, intuitive controls, or intelligent tracking features. You shouldn’t need to be a robotics expert to run a show. Whether you’re using facial tracking, body tracking, or a joystick, the system should work with you, not against you.

Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC: The interfaces for camera robotic systems have evolved from complex engineering tools into more intuitive and creative interfaces that are designed not just for engineers, but for directors, producers, and even volunteer staff. Traditional joystick-and-button panels are increasingly being complemented or replaced by tablet-based controls and touchscreen GUIs. These allow operators to visually interact with camera positions, preview shots in real time, and execute complex moves with simple taps or gestures, we even have a push program mode where you can move an arm manually to achieve the shot you want then save a preset.

Clive Mumby, robotics product manager, Shotoku Broadcast Systems: At the core, control panels must remain robust and reliable, especially in fast-paced live environments. But above that foundation, modern control software is now focused on hiding complexity and making core functions easily accessible. Touchscreen interfaces enable fast shot saving recall and minimal training, particularly beneficial in studios with rotating crews or non-specialist staff. Robotic pedestals and intuitive visual tools like user-defined studio maps add a further layer of confidence and safety since operators can see safe zones and restricted areas directly on-screen.

Beyond cost of staff, what other advantages do robotics offer in the studio?

Karen Walker, VP, camera motion systems, Ross Video: Consistency is a big one. With robotics, you can reproduce complex, multi-axis camera moves with precision every time. They also allow for shots that would be difficult or unsafe to achieve manually, especially in tight studio spaces. Reliability, safety features, and low-maintenance operation round out the picture.

Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC: One of the most significant advantages is shot repeatability. Robotic systems can execute the exact same camera move every single time. This is especially valuable in multi-segment or daily productions where visual consistency reinforces brand identity and editorial flow. Whether it’s a recurring presenter shot, or a dynamic camera move synced to graphics, robotics ensure reliability without variation.

Michael Cuomo, VP, Telemetrics: They include enhanced creativity and versatility, improved efficiency and productivity, increased consistency and quality, and safety. They also provide seamless integration, as today’s robotic systems are designed to seamlessly integrate with studio environments, minimizing visual disruption. In addition, robotics is becoming increasingly important for accommodating technologies like AR and VR in broadcasting.

Clive Mumby, robotics product manager, Shotoku Broadcast Systems: Robotics deliver consistent, repeatable precise camera moves for a uniform on-air look; maximize space with robotic pedestals, ceiling-mounted systems, and compact rail cameras; and increase flexibility with tools like virtual rails or roaming bases that enable studios to quickly adapt their layout or re-theme a set without physically moving equipment or installing new infrastructure. Features like collision detection, restricted movement zones, and studio maps improve operational safety and efficiency — preventing accidents and allowing confident, risk free movement during live shows. Lastly, they integrate well with automation systems and face tracking for more responsive, hands-off operation. enhance consistency, flexibility, safety, and production value.