Katie den Daas promoted to lead global newsgathering at ABC News

ABC News announced Tuesday that it has promoted Katie den Daas to senior vice president of global newsgathering. She previously held the role of vice president in the same division.

In her new position, den Daas will lead the editorial and strategic direction of ABC News’ newsgathering teams. Her responsibilities include overseeing the network’s domestic and international bureaus, affiliate and client services through ABC NewsOne, and ABC Audio, which produces content for radio, podcasts and other audio platforms.

Den Daas will manage the distribution of content across ABC News platforms, owned stations and affiliates. She will also collaborate with bureau chiefs and provide guidance to correspondents, reporters and producers during breaking news events and daily coverage.

“Katie is an exceptional journalist and leader whose editorial vision and operational expertise have only strengthened our coverage,” said ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic in a statement.

Den Daas joined ABC News in 2015 and has held roles including producer in the New York bureau and on programs such as “World News Tonight with David Muir”, “Good Morning America” and “The View”. She also served as executive producer of ABC News Live and London bureau chief before being appointed vice president of global newsgathering in 2023.

“It is an honor to be a part of a news organization with some of the best people in the industry,” den Daas said. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our bureaus as well as our extraordinary teams at home and across the globe.”

Den Daas is based at ABC News headquarters in New York.

