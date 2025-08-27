Tegna hires former CNN producer as VP of content

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A former CNN executive producer is joining Tegna as its vice president of content.

Javier Morgado, who had been in charge of “At This Hour” on the cable network, will head up the company’s stations in the northeast as well as be in charge of overall morning news strategy across all 64 stations Tegna owns.

“Truly grateful to our CEO Mike Steib and Adrienne Roark for tapping me to join their leadership team,” Morgado wrote in a social media post. “I am overjoyed to partner with my fellow VPs Carol Fowler, Julie Wolfe, Chris Peña & Michael Valentine to shape the future of local news.”

Roark, who is chief content officer at Tegna, exited CBS News and Stations in February 2025. Her hire at Tegna was announced shortly after.

Tegna has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Nexstar Media Group, a move that would require significant changes to FCC ownership rules but are largely expected to be enacted in the coming months. Nexstar hopes to close the deal in mid-2026.

It’s not clear how the current leadership team would fare under Nexstar’s ownership if the deal goes through. One of the primary motivations for buying Tegna is to further consolidate operations across its local stations and centralized operations, something Nexstar and Tegna, like most TV groups, already do, to cost costs and boost profits.

During large mergers and acquisitions it’s common for some executives to carry over to the new corporate structure with others departing. Those decisions can be driven by whoever ends up in charge higher up the corporate ladder.

