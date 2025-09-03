NewsNation launching new weekend show ‘Batya,’ shuffling live news

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NewsNation is launching a new weekend show with author and journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

The one-hour show, which will be called “Batya,” will air at 4 pm. eastern on Saturdays, with a repeat running at 11 p.m.

Ungar-Sargon will also contribute commentary and analysis across NewsNation’s daytime and primetime programming.

With the launch of the program, NewsNation’s schedule will be adjusted.

“NewsNation Now with Anna Kooiman” will lead into the program, airing from 1 to 4 p.m. eastern. Following “Batya” will be “NewsNation Now with Keleigh Beeson” from 5 to 8 p.m.

“NewsNation Prime” will grow by one hour and air from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Natasha Zouves will continue to anchor.

“Batya is a brilliant voice who understands the current sentiment of the country,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s president of programming and specials, in a statement. “… we are eager to bring Ms. Ungar-Sargon’s unique perspective to our viewers and extend our live news coverage on the weekends.”

The new weekend show will feature a panel of guests, including prominent politicians, media personalities and people in the news, who will debate a range of hot-button political and social issues, according to the network.

Advertisement

Ungar-Sargon will also examine the week’s most newsworthy topics while offering her own sharp analysis and fiercely independent political viewpoint.

Ungar-Sargon serves as a columnist for The Free Press. She is also the author of three books, “Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy,” “Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women,” and the forthcoming “The Left and the Jews.”

Prior to joining The Free Press, Ungar-Sargon was the opinion editor at Newsweek. She also appears on various outlets, including “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “The Megyn Kelly Show,” “The Daily Wire” and “Sky News” and writes regularly for The New York Post and Compact Magazine, among other publications.