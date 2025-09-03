Jasmine Crockett, Dave Foley to appear on Season 3 premiere of CNN’s ‘Have I Got News for You’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett and comedian, actor, writer and producer Dave Foley will join as guests on the Season 3 premiere episode of CNN’s “Have I Got News For You,” the American version of the long-running U.K. comedy series.

Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will return on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. eastern.

“Have I Got News for You” uses an edgy, entertaining take on the news of the week with host Roy Wood Jr. along with two team captains in Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. The series joins CNN’s encore presentation of “Real Time With Bill Maher” on the network’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment programming.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has served as the U.S. Representative for Texas 30th Congressional District since January 2023, representing portions of Dallas and Tarrant counties. In the 118th Congress, Crockett was elected as Freshman Leadership Representative, and in the 119th Congress she was appointed to the position of Vice Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight. She currently serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. She was also appointed as Communications Task Force Co-Chair for the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Dave Foley is an award-winning actor, writer and producer best known as a founding member of the iconic comedy sketch group, The Kids in the Hall. Some of the many films Foley has starred in include “Sky High,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Toy Story 2,” “Blast from the Past” and “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.” He has also guest starred on several major TV shows including “NewsRadio,” “Young Sheldon,” “Justified,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Middle” and “The Odd Couple” and was a series regular on ABC’s “Dr. Ken” for two seasons.

The show will air the rest of its season on Saturdays at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on HBO Max the following day.