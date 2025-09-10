TelevisaUnivision networks could go dark on YouTube

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Univision networks may go dark on YouTube TV if the two parties are unable to reach an agreement by Sept. 30, 2025.

As of this writing, YouTube TV and TelevisaUnivision, Univision’s parent, have been unable to reach a deal, which could threaten access to Univision, Unimas, TUDN and Galavision, all of which are included in the service’s base plan.

It would also affect Univision-owned stations in major markets.

It was not clear what rate TelevisaUnivision might be requesting, though these rates are typically kept confidential. In a separate distribution fee dispute with Fubo in 2024, TelevisaUnivision reportedly wanted a hike of 25%.

YouTube TV has also not announced whether or not it would provide subscribers with a credit or a lower rate if it ultimately drops TelevisaUnivision networks. The provider often promises credits to subscribers ahead of distribution deals expiring, which some see as a negotiation tactic.

Google, which owns YouTube TV, has said TelevisaUnivision has requested a rate that is higher than it thinks it should pay. According to the company, the TelevisaUnivision’s networks don’t get the level of viewership that matches what the Spanish-language media giant wants to charge.

TelevisaUnivision fired back, accusing the carrier of tacking on a so-called “Hispanic tax” for the networks, which provide programming to millions of Spanish speakers. It also suggested YouTube is attempting to move its networks to an add-on tier, such as YouTube TV’s Spanish Plus plan that is available as a standalone or add-on option.

Pay TV providers, including vMVPDs such as YouTube TV, typically pay a negotiated per-subscriber rate for every one of their customers eligible to receive a channel — not how many of them actually watch.

TelevisaUnivision networks were yanked from Fubo after last year’s deal was not renewed and have yet to return.

The stakes could be higher for TelevisaUnivision this time around, however, because YouTube TV’s roughly 9 million subscribers make it the larger player in the full-service vMVPD world.

Losing Fubo’s subscriber base was a smaller hit for TelevisaUnivision, though its sports-heavy offerings were seen as a loss to Fubo, which had built its name around sports TV.

TelevisaUnivision would not only lose the retransmission fees that YouTube TV pays but a smaller reach, particularly in the arena of streaming TV providers, could shift what it can charge advertisers and affect program ratings.

YouTube TV is fresh off another retrans fight with Fox Corp. that was ultimately resolved after a short-term extension.