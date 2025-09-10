Vimeo agrees to $1.38B all-cash acquisition by Bending Spoons

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Vimeo announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by digital technology company Bending Spoons in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.38 billion.

Under the agreement, Vimeo shareholders will receive $7.85 in cash for each share of common stock. The purchase price represents a 91% premium over Vimeo’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price as of market close on Sept. 9.

The deal was unanimously approved by Vimeo’s board of directors. If completed, the transaction will result in Vimeo becoming a privately held company. Its shares will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.

Glenn H. Schiffman, chairman of the board at Vimeo, said the agreement followed a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

“After a disciplined review of strategic alternatives, the board unanimously determined that this all-cash transaction delivers compelling, certain value to Vimeo shareholders and positions the company to accelerate its strategic roadmap as part of Bending Spoons,” Schiffman said in a statement.

Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo, said the company’s leadership sees long-term opportunities with Bending Spoons across its self-serve, streaming and enterprise segments.

“We are excited about this partnership, which we believe will unlock even greater focus for our team and customers,” Moyer said.

Luca Ferrari, CEO and co-founder of Bending Spoons, said Vimeo will become part of the company’s broader portfolio, which includes Brightcove, Evernote, Meetup, komoot, Remini and WeTransfer.

“We’re determined to make ambitious investments in the U.S. and other priority markets,” Ferrari said. “We’ll focus on achieving even more stellar levels of performance and reliability, bringing advanced features to more customers, and continuing to release powerful and responsible AI-enabled features.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and a shareholder vote.

Vimeo said it does not expect to hold an earnings call for the third quarter of 2025 but plans to release written results in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

Advisors on the deal include Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel to Vimeo, with Allen & Co. acting as financial advisor. Bending Spoons was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and a group of financial advisors including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo and BNP. EY Advisory SpA and EY SLT provided financial and tax due diligence services.