Streaming accounts for 55.8% of Hispanic TV viewing, outpacing U.S. average

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hispanic audiences in the United States spend a greater share of their television time on streaming platforms than the general population, according to a new report released by Nielsen.

The report found that streaming accounts for 55.8% of total TV time among Hispanic viewers, compared with 46% for the overall U.S. population. The study also showed that Hispanic audiences outpace general viewers in usage of platforms such as YouTube, Netflix and Disney.

Published as part of Nielsen’s Diverse Intelligence Series, the report is titled “Curating the Narrative: How Hispanic Viewers Are Creating Their Media Experiences.” Released during Hispanic Heritage Month, it examines viewing trends, digital behaviors and advertising exposure among Hispanic consumers.

Hispanic consumers make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population and collectively hold over $4.1 trillion in purchasing power. Their viewing behaviors — largely digital and mobile-first — are shaping broader patterns across media, technology and sports.

Broadcast and cable remain culturally significant for Hispanic audiences. While general drama dominates among broadcast genres, 18% of Hispanic broadcast viewing time is spent on sports or sports-related content. Genres such as variety shows and conversational programming account for nearly 20% of time spent with broadcast, reflecting preferences for family-oriented and interactive content.

In the audio space, Hispanic listeners spend 79% of their daily audio time on ad-supported platforms. Nielsen reports that 62% of Hispanic podcast listeners are more likely to respond to a podcast advertisement by calling a phone number than the general population.

On digital platforms, 56% of Hispanic users—rising to 63% among Spanish speakers—say they want to see more representation in their social media feeds. They are also more likely to use tools such as CapCut, Linktree and AI platforms like ChatGPT than the broader U.S. population.

Despite this high level of digital engagement, Nielsen found that less than 1% of digital ad spending from U.S. online retailers in the first quarter of 2025 went to Spanish-language websites. Nearly 96% of that investment was directed through YouTube, which represents 21% of TV time among Spanish-speaking viewers.

Advertisement

In sports, the report found that Hispanic consumers are 39% more likely to be avid fans of Major League Soccer than the general public. Additionally, 40% of all U.S. Hispanics identify as World Cup fans, particularly among first- and second-generation viewers. Nielsen data also showed Hispanic sports fans are more likely to buy from or recommend brands that sponsor events, with a reported 11% and 12% lift, respectively.

Stacie de Armas, senior vice president of inclusive insights at Nielsen, said the findings reflect two parallel growth trends: the increasing influence of Hispanic consumers and the rise of streaming media.

“Brands that want to succeed in this environment must understand that Hispanic audiences are not waiting to be represented,” de Armas said. “They are building their own platforms, amplifying their culture and demanding authenticity.”