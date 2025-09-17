CBS’s streaming morning newscast moves to Studio 47

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News 24/7 relocated its early morning newscast Sept. 16, 2025.

The streamer’s “CBS Morning News” — not to be confused with the overnight and early morning news on the broadcast network’s feed called “CBS News Mornings” — began broadcasting from the LED volume installed in Studio 47 earlier in 2025 for the debut of the revamped “CBS Evening News.”

Like “Evening,” “CBS Morning News” leverages virtual set extensions that mimic the feeling of structural elements on all three walls as well as the LED video tiles in the floor.

The look has similarities to “Evening News” look, but has been notably lightened to better match a morning mood.

Like many other CBS News 24/7 broadcasts, “Morning News” had been broadcasting from the nearby Studio 57, which was updated in 2022 to serve as a production base for the streaming service after “CBS This Morning,” now known as “CBS Mornings,” left for Times Square.

With the move, CBS has notably opened up Studio 57 during the morning hours as “CBS Mornings” prepares to move back to the CBS Broadcast Center after three years at Studio 1515 in Times Square. That move is slated to happen Sept. 29, 2025.

It was not clear if the “CBS Morning News” move is permanent or what the studio assignments may look like down the road.

