CBS’s streaming morning newscast moves to Studio 47

By Michael P. Hill September 17, 2025
CBS News 24/7 relocated its early morning newscast Sept. 16, 2025.

The streamer’s “CBS Morning News” — not to be confused with the overnight and early morning news on the broadcast network’s feed called “CBS News Mornings” — began broadcasting from the LED volume installed in Studio 47 earlier in 2025 for the debut of the revampedCBS Evening News.”

Like “Evening,” “CBS Morning News” leverages virtual set extensions that mimic the feeling of structural elements on all three walls as well as the LED video tiles in the floor.

The look has similarities to “Evening News” look, but has been notably lightened to better match a morning mood.

Jack Morton updates Studio 57 as home for CBS News’ streamer

Like many other CBS News 24/7 broadcasts, “Morning News” had been broadcasting from the nearby Studio 57, which was updated in 2022 to serve as a production base for the streaming service after “CBS This Morning,” now known as “CBS Mornings,” left for Times Square.

CBS Mornings broadcast studio in Times Square

‘CBS Mornings’ sets Times Square departure date

With the move, CBS has notably opened up Studio 57 during the morning hours as “CBS Mornings” prepares to move back to the CBS Broadcast Center after three years at Studio 1515 in Times Square. That move is slated to happen Sept. 29, 2025.

It was not clear if the “CBS Morning News” move is permanent or what the studio assignments may look like down the road.

