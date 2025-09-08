‘CBS Mornings’ sets Times Square departure date

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS has set Sept. 29 as the official move date for “CBS Mornings” from its current Times Square studio at 1515 Broadway back to the CBS Broadcast Center.

The move marks the end of a four-year run in the high-profile location known as Studio 1515, where the morning program was rebranded and relaunched in 2021.

The decision to relocate is primarily attributed to cost-saving measures, with the network looking to shed costs across the board after the acquisition by Skydance Media.

“CBS Mornings” will join “CBS Evening News” at the CBS Broadcast Center. In January 2025, the evening news program relocated from Washington, D.C., to a new set in Studio 47, created from an LED volume adjacent to the CBS News newsroom.

The Times Square space, located in the ViacomCBS headquarters building, is expected to be redeveloped.

A proposed project led by SL Green, Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation and Live Nation includes the creation of Caesars Palace Times Square, a gaming and entertainment venue.

Studio 1515 previously housed MTV’s “Total Request Live” and was used for CBS’s 2020 election coverage before being updated to house “CBS Mornings.”

Unlike studios used by “Good Morning America” and “Today,” the CBS studio lacks direct street-level access and does not offer opportunities for live crowd interaction. “Good Morning America” departed Times Square for 7 Hudson Square in June 2025.

