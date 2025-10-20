Imagine Communications to acquire Pixel Power from Rohde & Schwarz

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Imagine Communications and Rohde & Schwarz have signed a definitive agreement for Imagine to acquire Pixel Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rohde & Schwarz.

The transaction is expected to close in 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Pixel Power specializes in software-defined solutions for multiviewing, monitoring and playout automation.

The acquisition will integrate Pixel Power’s technology and team into Imagine Communications, broadening Imagine’s live production and playout offerings. Imagine will maintain Pixel Power’s development facility in Cambridge, England.

The move aligns with Imagine’s focus on expanding its IP- and cloud-based portfolio. Pixel Power’s platforms — including PRISMON, Gallium and StreamMaster — will join Imagine’s product ecosystem, which includes the SNP multiviewer. According to the companies, the combination will provide a wider range of multiviewer and production tools for customers transitioning to IP and hybrid workflows.

Rohde & Schwarz plans to refocus its business on test and measurement, technology systems and cybersecurity.

Pixel Power’s current CEO, Thorsten Sauer, said the acquisition positions the company for future growth under new ownership. James Gilbert, deputy CEO of Pixel Power, said the transition would allow for expanded innovation and enhanced customer support.

Imagine Communications plans to showcase Pixel Power’s solutions at NAB Show New York 2025, taking place Oct. 22-23 at the Javits Center.

