NBCU’s local outlets total 2.3 million viewers for NYC mayoral debate

NBCUniversal’s New York properties racked up over 2.3 million viewers across its multi-platform telecast of the NYC mayoral debate Oct. 16, 2025.

922,663 total viewers were recorded on WNBC and WNJU’s linear feeds. This reflects a 95% increase in impressions compared to the station’s linear broadcast of the June 16, 2025, primary debate for the office.

The two stations also recorded 1,457,245 views on their digital and streaming platforms, including NBC New York News and Telemundo Noreste.

This reflects a 321% increase in impressions compared to the station’s streaming broadcast of the June 16 primary debate.

Combined, 2,379,908 total views were recorded on WNBC and WNJU’s linear and streaming platforms for their broadcasts of the October 16, 2025 debate. This reflects a 190% increase in total views compared to the station’s joint broadcast of primary debate, according to NBCU Local.

Debate-related posts across social platforms combined for 34.5 million video views, with 10 posts surpassing 1 million views each.

“This was an energetic, substantive discussion of the issues New Yorkers care about,” said Amy Morris, senior vice president of news for WNBC and WNJU, in a statement. ”It is clear from the audience viewership on all platforms that this lively debate provided important information as voters make their decision who they want to lead this city.”

The data, which was provided by NBCU, is culled from Nielsen ratings, platform analytics and third party providers such as Adobe.

