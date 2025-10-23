Amazon going global with Black Friday NFL deal

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon has secured the global rights to a Black Friday matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

The game will stream on the company’s Prime Video platform across over 240 countries and territories Nov. 28, 2025, starting at 3 p.m. eastern. No subscription or Prime membership will be required to view this stream.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S., global sports, in a statement. “Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the center of a huge day for all of us at Amazon. We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises.”

“We are excited to work with our partners at Prime Video to bring this year’s Black Friday Football game to a global audience,” said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president, media distribution with the NFL. “Expanding the availability of our games to NFL fans around the world is a key priority for us, and we are thrilled that the Black Friday game will be available through Amazon in over 240 countries and territories around the world.”

The global presentation of Black Friday Football on Prime Video will feature additional language options, including Spanish, French and Portuguese, Amazon said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In addition, several advanced features that enhance Prime Video’s NFL coverage in the U.S. will also be available in select locations worldwide, including Rapid Recap, High Definition-HDR video and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS.

The game will also be available on mobile devices in the United States with an NFL+ subscription, and outside the United States through NFL Game Pass on DAZN for paid subscribers.

In addition to the game, Amazon is also offering a slate of other sports programming Nov. 28, including golf event “The Skins Game” at 9 a.m. Pregame coverage for the Eagles vs. Bears game starts at 1:30 p.m. At the conclusion of live on-site NFL postgame coverage, the NBA on Prime tips off a doubleheader at 7 p.m., with the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Knicks from New York and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Altogether, Prime Video will present more than 12 hours of live sports coverage on Black Friday to fans around the world.

Amazon already offers its subscribers “Thursday Night Football” and has also partnered with the NFL to stream Black Friday games in recent years, but 2025 will mark the first time it is available worldwide.

The company is expected to insert advertising into the game coverage, giving it an opportunity to get marketing about its own products and services in front of viewers just as the holiday shopping season is kicking off.

By not requiring a Prime subscription to view the content, the company is also increasing its potential viewership pool substantially and can also leverage the broadcast to promote the content and other benefits that comes with a Prime membership.