Diversified names Paul Lidsky as CEO

Diversified has appointed Paul Lidsky as chief executive officer, expanding his responsibilities after serving as chairman of the company’s board of directors since 2023.

Lidsky brings more than 40 years of experience in information technology and enterprise technology leadership. His previous executive roles include serving as CEO of Core BTS, Datalink Corp. and Calabrio.

In the new role, Lidsky will oversee the company’s continued growth and development across its media, enterprise and technology businesses. According to Diversified’s primary investor, Tailwind Capital, Lidsky’s leadership is expected to support ongoing global expansion.

“Paul is a highly respected leader with deep expertise in the technology services industry and a strong history of building great companies with a focus on the people and partnerships that drive success and serve their clients,” Will Fleder, partner at Tailwind Capital, said in a statement.

Lidsky said his priorities include sustaining operational performance, investing in workforce development and adapting to emerging technologies.

“Diversified’s strength has always come from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well, delivering quality, expertise and consistency in support of our clients,” Lidsky said. “I’ve had the privilege of serving as chairman and working closely with this team, and I see extraordinary opportunity ahead.”

The appointment follows a period of expansion for Diversified. The company recently opened a hub in Germany to support its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The facility is part of a broader strategy to enhance regional engineering, project execution and customer support capabilities.

