Operative names Mike Napodano as new CEO

Operative has appointed Mike Napodano as its new chief executive officer, the company announced Oct. 30.

Napodano joined the media technology company in 2019 and previously served in executive roles at Disney ABC Television Group and NBCUniversal. His appointment marks a leadership transition as Operative seeks to expand adoption of its AI-enabled products across the media industry.

Before joining Operative, Napodano was chief technology officer at Disney ABC Television Group, where he led advertising technology and distribution initiatives. He also served as senior vice president and chief information officer for sales, research and analytics at NBCUniversal.

Operative stated that Napodano’s role as CEO will focus on driving platform innovation, enhancing customer partnerships and scaling product adoption.

“The pace of change in media has never been faster, and Operative is uniquely positioned at the center of that transformation,” Napodano said in a statement. “Our vision is to be the connective platform that unites technology, data and operations across the ecosystem.”

Operative’s product portfolio includes AOS, Operative.One and Adeline AI. According to the company, these tools support monetization workflows for broadcasters, streamers and digital publishers.

Operative works with more than 300 media brands across 18 countries. Its customer base includes Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia and Sky.

Founded in 2000, the company reports it supports over $60 billion in annual advertising revenue processing.

