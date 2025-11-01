YouTube TV subscribers lose access to pre-Disney blackout recordings of ABC, other shows

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Back episodes of programming aired on Disney-owned networks and stations and stored in the service’s cloud DVR feature have also disappeared from YouTube TV accounts, including content that aired prior to the blackout taking effect.

YouTube TV’s help article about the blackout acknowledges this is the case.

“Recordings of Disney content will be removed. If we’re able to reach an agreement with Disney and bring their content back to YouTube TV, subscribers will regain access to recordings that were previously in their library,” it reads.

NCS asked both YouTube and Disney for comment on this situation, but neither company had responded as of publication.

Can YouTube TV remove DVR recordings from my account?

Removing this content is within the bounds of the terms of service users agree to when signing up for YouTube TV and is likely required due how its carriage deals are worded.

What other show recordings disappeared?

The move also affected syndicated programming that airs on ABC-owned stations, such as “Jeopardy!” Some of these shows also air repeats on non-ABC-owned networks (such as Game Show Network in the case of “Jeopardy!”) and any of those should remain available as well.

Depending on the show, repeat episodes of the shows that air on other, non-Disney networks may still be available. For example, USA Network carries repeats of “9-1-1,” including ones from Season 8, the first season that aired on ABC after the show moved over from Fox.

Repeat episodes on other networks are covered by separate agreements with the owners of those networks.

Can I get a refund or credit for losing past recordings?

YouTube TV has said that it will begin offering a $20-per-month credit for users if the Disney blacked goes on a for an “extended” time, but it did not indicate a more precise definition of what such a timeframe might be.

The company has not outlined any policy about outright refunds.

It is worth noting that YouTube TV has said it will restore access to past recordings made prior to the blackout if they are able to come to terms with Disney.

It’s not clear if recordings episodes that aired during the blackout might become available if the two sides reach a deal. It’s possible some might be available via video on demand, likely in an ad-supported format.

Legal issues surrounding cloud DVR

In some ways, removing old recordings seemingly makes the dispute extend into the past, creating a sort of retroactive blackout black hole for users who might have been behind.

Incidentally, this is one of the hidden downsides of cloud-based DVR.

While the concept of not having to store digital recordings of television broadcasts on a local hard drive, like DVRs originally did, certainly adds convenience and makes it possible for users to store more content, it also gives vMVPDs control over access to this data.

This is largely based on the concept that cloud DVR recordings are more of a license than, say, a purchase of the digital content of a movie.

Depending on the exact scenario and user agreements, such licenses can typically be legally revoked at any time. Requirements for refunds vary, however.

For what it’s worth, even digital purchases aren’t quite like purchasing a DVD or VHS copy of a film. For example, if a digital media provider ends up going out of business, it typically isn’t liable for refunding purchases or offering alternative access options, though this can vary based on laws and how a service’s terms of service are structured.

If you’re behind on your favorite ABC shows or are worried about seeing what future episodes will feature, there are some options:

Most ABC shows are available on Hulu the day after they air on the network. Hulu, which is owned by Disney, has a 30-day trial option as well as plans with lower prices with advertising inserted. A free trial could be a good option to help get through the blackout, assuming it ends within the next few weeks.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” which often air on ABC-owned stations, are available on Peacock and Hulu — but you’ll need to hurry because this only includes the five most recent episodes.

If you’d prefer to switch to Hulu + Live TV, that vMVPD still has Disney-owned networks available, thanks, at least in part, to their shared corporate DNA.

