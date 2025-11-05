How cable and network streamers kicked off election night 2025

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

All of the major U.S. networks offered up coverage of the off-year 2025 elections, though the big three broadcasters relegated most coverage to their streaming services, while cable networks still devoted much of their airtime to election coverage on Nov. 4, 2025.

NBC News Now

NBC’s coverage aired primarily on NBC News Now. Of note, this was the first election the network covered without lending its resources to MSNBC, which officially separated from the network’s news operations in October 2025 and is preparing to rebrand as MS NOW Nov. 15, 2025.

While NBC shied away from the “Decision” branding that both networks have shared for years, it did continue to use the same now-iconic “Decision 2016” theme that both networks have also shared most years in recent memory.

What NBC did offer was a rather epic cold open with a mix of voiceover and slickly edited imagery, followed by various shots of anchor Tom Llamas throughout Studio 1A.

This coverage also marked the first time that the “Kornacki curve,” a segment of curved LED that previously led to where data journalist Steve Kornacki’s Big Board would be set up upstairs in Studio 3A, wasn’t used since it earned that nickname.

Because Kornacki opted to sign with NBC, MSNBC wasn’t able to make use of his services and he was set up in a corner of 1A.

MSNBC

As mentioned, MSNBC used the same music as NBC.

ABC News Live

CBS News 24/7

CNN

FNC

NewsNation

