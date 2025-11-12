Eliott Rodriguez to depart CBS Miami after 25 years at the anchor desk

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Eliott Rodriguez, anchor at CBS Miami for the past 25 years and a journalist for nearly five decades, will step down from the station on Dec. 19.

Rodriguez joined CBS Miami in 1999 and has anchored coverage of major local, national and international news events. His reporting career includes coverage of the Mariel boatlift, the Liberty City riots, the Panama invasion, the Mexico City earthquake, Hurricane Andrew, and the Surfside building collapse.

He has reported from the Vatican, Florida’s Death Row and Cuba, including assignments covering President Obama’s visit to the island and the death of Fidel Castro in 2016.

“I’ve had the honor of telling the stories of this community for nearly five decades,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to witness history, to ask tough questions, and to earn the trust of our viewers.”

Rodriguez’s work has been recognized with three Emmy Awards, four Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for 25 years of service in South Florida broadcasting.

Miguel Fernandez, vice president and news director at CBS Miami, said Rodriguez’s professionalism and commitment to accuracy have served as a model in the newsroom.

“Eliott is not only a trusted journalist but also a mentor and friend whose influence will be felt for years to come,” Fernandez said.

Kim Voet, president and general manager of CBS Miami, said Rodriguez has been a consistent voice during pivotal moments for the region and the station.

Advertisement

CBS Miami plans to air special tributes to Rodriguez during his final week on air, concluding with his last broadcast on Friday, Dec. 19.