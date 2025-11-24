Xfinity raises price of StreamSaver bundle by 20%

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Xfinity is raising the price for its StreamSaver bundle by $3 per month, effective Dec. 22, 2025.

The bundle, which includes access to the base tiers of Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+), for a flat monthly fee of $15.

Starting in late December, that cost will become $18 per month. That’s an increase of 20%.

Xfinity launched the StreamSaver bundle, which is available to Xfinity TV and Xfinity Internet customers, in May 2024. Xfinity is owned by Comcast, which also owns Peacock.

The company also offers StreamStore, a hub for managing streaming subscriptions and bundles, in July 2025.

Xfinity did not mention a specific reason for the increase, though it is worth noting that Apple TV raises its price from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month effective August 2025. That increase is roughly 30%.

Peacock also announced a price increase for its Premium offering in July 2025, going up 37% from $7.99 per month to $10.99. At the time, it also introduced a “Select” tier with limited content access that costs $7.99 a month, but StreamSaver includes the Premium level.

Netflix also raised prices in January 2025, going from $6.99 to $7.99 per month.

All that said, the StreamSaver increase of $3 per month still offers a significant savings over what increases would cost a customer buying each streamer separately, which would come out to $7.

Xfinity also notes that, at the new pricing, StreamSaver still offers an overall savings of around 40% versus buying each subscription on its own.

Streaming price increases have essentially become standard operating procedure for most services. Although the timing varies by service, increases typically occur every 2 years or so.

As streaming becomes more and more prominent versus linear TV, their owners are eager to boost subscription rates. Part of this strategy includes adding more exclusive content, including an increase number of live events and sports, which ultimately requires significant investments.

Streamers have already shown a willingness to shell out millions of dollars for the rights to events and continue to invest, as a whole, billions in producing original productions each year.