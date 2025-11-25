Melanie Lawson to retire from Houston’s ABC 13 after 43 years

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Melanie Lawson, longtime anchor at ABC 13 in Houston, will retire in January after a 43-year career with the station.

Lawson currently anchors “Live at 5” and “Eyewitness News at 11 a.m.” and has been a familiar presence to Houston viewers for more than four decades. A Houston native, she began her career at ABC13 as an intern and later returned after working in law.

During her time at the station, Lawson reported on local, state and national elections, major weather events including Hurricane Harvey and the 2021 Texas ice storm, and international stories from Cuba, Panama, Australia, Sudan and South Africa.

“Melanie’s career has been nothing short of inspiring,” wrote Michael Carr, president and general manager of KTRK, in a memo to staffers. “She has been a trusted voice in our community and a guiding presence in our newsroom. Her passion for journalism, rooted in her Houston upbringing, has shaped the way we tell stories and connect with our audience.”

Lawson has conducted interviews with multiple U.S. presidents, including Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Other notable interviewees have included Vice President Kamala Harris, the Dalai Lama, poet Maya Angelou, and entertainers such as Aretha Franklin, Destiny’s Child and Spike Lee.

Beyond her reporting, Lawson has been active in Houston’s civic and cultural communities. She has worked with organizations including the Houston Ballet, SHAPE Community Center, the Rothko Chapel and the Houston Association of Black Journalists. She has also served on Princeton University’s board of trustees and is affiliated with the Texas Lone Star Chapter of the Emmys, the Links Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Her honors include three Emmy Awards, the YWCA’s “Outstanding Women of the Year” recognition and lifetime achievement awards from several organizations, including Women in Film and Television and Houston Community College.

Carr said the station will celebrate Lawson’s retirement with tributes throughout January, including a farewell party. No replacement has been named.

“She will be greatly missed by all of you,” Carr wrote. “Please join me in congratulating Melanie on her well-deserved retirement and in celebrating her extraordinary legacy.”