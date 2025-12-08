Bianca Nobilo to host new weekly show ‘History Uncensored’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” is expanding with its first spin-off series, “History Uncensored,” set to launch in the coming weeks. The new weekly program will be hosted by former CNN anchor and global correspondent Bianca Nobilo.

Like the original show, “History Uncensored” will be available on YouTube and as a podcast. According to a statement, the series aims to reexamine historical narratives and explore how the past continues to influence current events.

“History Uncensored will be rigorous, exciting and alive to the fact that the past is never really past,” Nobilo said. “From pharaohs chiselling names off temple walls to leaders today rewriting events to justify wars, it’s constantly recast to serve the present.”

Nobilo added that the show will focus on questioning official accounts and uncovering forgotten or distorted histories. She described the series as rooted in curiosity, debate and discovery.

Nobilo, who holds degrees in history and comparative politics, has worked in Parliament and the defense sector. She also has experience as an executive at an artificial intelligence company. Her career at CNN included coverage of major international developments such as Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piers Morgan, who launched “Piers Morgan Uncensored” in 2022, said the series marks the next phase in the brand’s growth.

“Brace yourself, history is about to get uncensored,” Morgan said. “Expect fresh perspectives delivered with the social media savviness, quality production and journalistic rigour which makes PMU a smash hit.”

Morgan described the new show as the first of several planned spin-offs under the Uncensored brand.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” has gained more than 4.1 million YouTube subscribers and recorded more than 1 billion views. Morgan was named the top British news influencer in a report earlier this year, ranking fourth globally behind The Joe Rogan Show, The Ben Shapiro Show and The Philip DeFranco Show.