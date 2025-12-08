Triveni Digital and Device Solutions secure patent for ATSC 3.0 emergency paging system

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Triveni Digital and Device Solutions a patent for a new ATSC 3.0 receiver designed to improve emergency paging for first responders. The patent, US 12,464,196 B2, covers technology that processes targeted dispatch messages within the ATSC 3.0 broadcast signal using a low-power, mobile device.

The patented system enables the receiver to monitor a custom emergency dispatch channel, filter relevant information for specific recipients, and conserve battery life. According to the companies, this approach allows for greater coverage and reliability compared to existing pager systems.

The technology has been demonstrated in collaboration with partners including PBS North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s First Responder Emerging Technologies Program. Supported by grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, live field tests with firefighters showed that ATSC 3.0-based data delivery enhanced situational awareness without disrupting video broadcasting.

“Together with key partners Triveni Digital, PBS-NC, and the First Responder Emerging Technologies Program, we have demonstrated that ATSC 3.0 datacasting can provide first responders with a secure and effective secondary communication channel,” said Tony Sammarco, director of product technology strategy at Device Solutions. “The system transmits critical emergency paging data over a secure ATSC 3.0 channel, which does not interfere with HD video broadcasts.”

Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital, said the development illustrates how ATSC 3.0 infrastructure can be applied to first responder communications.

“This is another powerful demonstration of how ATSC 3.0 technology and our nation’s resilient broadcast infrastructure can deliver real-world improvements for emergency and first-responder communications,” Simpson said.

Triveni Digital and Device Solutions said the receiver complements existing radio and cellular systems by providing an additional secure channel for emergency alerts.

