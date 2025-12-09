Report: Tony Dokoupil to take over ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor desk

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Mornings” anchor Tony Dokoupil is reportedly the network’s choice to take over the “CBS Evening News,” according to a Status report.

CBS News has not confirmed the report.

Dokoupil’s name has been bandied about for the “Evening News” chair before, along with reports saying new CBS News head Bari Weiss was considering FNC’s Bret Baier or bringing back Norah O’Donnell as anchor.

None of those reports have been confirmed and neither the network nor Baier, O’Donnell or Dokoupil have commented.

The future of the “Evening” anchor chair (or chairs) has been left in question after both John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, who took over in January 2025, announced their departures from the network at separate times.