Sunbeam breaks ground on new facility for Miami stations

Sunbeam Television has broken ground on a new broadcast facility for the two stations it owns in Miami.

The new building will be part of the Miramar Park of Commerce development in the suburb of Miramar, which is northwest of downtown Miami about midway between it and Ft. Lauderdale.

It will hold operations for both WSVN, the local Fox affiliate known as “7 News,” and WDFL-LD, the low-powered station that become the market’s ABC affiliate earlier in 2025 after WPLG and the network did not renew their affiliation agreement.

WSVN has been operating out of a facility east of downtown along the 79th Street Causeway in the North Bay Village area. That building sits on an island in the upper part of Biscayne Bay. WDFL has a separate facility in Miami Gardens.

WDFL is owned by Findal Media & Technology Group but operated by Sunbeam through an LMS. ABC Miami, as it is known on-air, broadcasts on virtual channel 18.1. The signal is also carried on virtual 7.2 alongside WSVN’s feed at the top of of the channel space.

Sunbeam is planning to make the move to the new building, which has an address of 11077 Marks Way (note those “7s”) in January 2027.

The station is working with Sunbeam Properties & Development, a company it co-owns, to develop the new facility.

Sunbeam Properties owns the land that comprises the Miramar Park of Commerce.

WSVN and WDFL will share space in the 70,000-square-foot building.

It was not immediately clear if the building will include a new version of the “Newsplex,” the station’s signature working newsroom set that includes a traditional anchor desk as well as on-air positions throughout the two-level space.

The “Plex,” as it is also known, is a key part of the station’s news brand, which is hallmarked by a fast pace, bold graphics, anchors who move around the studio and a variety of camera shots, including the use of jib moves.

WSVN last updated the space in 2015, adding significant LED video wall and ribbon updates.

There is also a Newsplex at WHDH, the independent station Sunbeam owns in Boston. That station uses a toned-down version of the Miami format.

Early renderings of the new Mirarmar facility released by the station show a building with bold red accents, mirroring a shade that is used heavily in the station’s on-air branding.