Dave Ward, voice of Houston news for five decades, has died

Dave Ward, who anchored the news at ABC 13, KTRK, for more than 50 years and held the record as the longest-serving local TV news anchor in the same market, has died. He was 86.

Ward joined KTRK-TV in 1966 as the station’s only on-the-street reporter and photographer. He moved to the anchor desk the following year and became a fixture of the station’s evening newscasts through May 2017. His signature line, “Good evening, friends,” became a recognizable opening for generations of viewers in Houston.

Born David Henry Ward in Dallas in 1939, he was raised in Huntsville and began his broadcasting career at KGKB Radio in Tyler while attending college. He later joined WACO Radio, where he became program director, and moved to Houston in 1962 to work as news director at KNUZ Radio.

At KTRK, Ward helped launch the “Dialing for Dollars” program, which evolved into “Good Morning Houston.” By 1968, he was anchoring the station’s 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. In 2016, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized him as the longest-running local TV news anchor at a single station.

Ward reported on a wide range of stories, including national political conventions, natural disasters, and the U.S. space program. He filed reports from Mexico, Central America and Colombia and conducted interviews with five U.S. presidents and other prominent figures.

After retiring from daily newscasts, Ward continued to contribute to ABC13 through the “Dave Ward’s Houston” segment, which explored local history and notable figures.

Ward was active in community organizations, including Crime Stoppers of Houston, where he helped establish the program and was its first on-air reporter. He also served in leadership or advisory roles for the Houston Easter Seals Society, the American Cancer Society, the Houston Police Foundation and other local organizations.

Over his career, Ward received multiple awards, including a regional Emmy in 2007, the City of Houston Public Service Award in 1973, and the Leon Goldstein Award from Crime Stoppers in 2002. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Gold Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter in 2024.

Ward is survived by his family, colleagues, and viewers who followed his reporting for more than five decades.