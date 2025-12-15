PBS News to debut two weekend programs in January

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

PBS News will launch two new half-hour weekend programs in January 2026, replacing the canceled “PBS News Weekend” broadcast.

The new shows, “Horizons from PBS News” and “Compass Points from PBS News,” will focus on science and international affairs, respectively. Both will be available on broadcast stations and PBS News’ digital, podcast and social platforms.

“Horizons” will explore a single science, health, technology or environmental topic each week and will be hosted by William Brangham, correspondent for “PBS News Hour.” The show is scheduled to premiere Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Eastern and will air weekly on Saturdays. It will be executive produced by Talesha Reynolds, who is also a senior producer at “PBS News Hour.”

“Compass Points” will address one international topic per episode, featuring analysis from a panel of experts that may include journalists and former government officials.

Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for “PBS News Hour,” will host the show.

Its premiere is set for Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. Eastern and will air weekly on Sundays. Stephanie Kotuby, executive producer of “Washington Week with The Atlantic,” will serve as executive producer.

Sara Just, PBS News senior executive producer and senior vice president at WETA, announced the launch. She will oversee both programs.

“As we lay out the next chapter of PBS News’ multi-platform programming, we are delighted to launch two new weekend broadcasts, both of which will build on existing editorial strengths of our newsroom,” Just said.

The final broadcast of “PBS News Weekend” will air Jan. 11.

The new programs, along with “PBS News Weekend,” are produced by member station WETA in Washington, D.C.