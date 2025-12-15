Prime Video adds news hub to homepage

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon has introduced a dedicated news section on its Prime Video platform, providing U.S. customers with access to local, national and global news directly from the homepage.

The news destination includes live and on-demand programming from major broadcast networks and other outlets, such as ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox, CNN Headlines and NBC News Now. The feature is currently rolling out and is expected to be available to all U.S. users by the end of the year.

The new section is accessible through the top navigation menu in the Prime Video app, which is available across thousands of devices. The service is available at no additional cost to Amazon customers in the United States.

Amazon said the news hub will offer around-the-clock content, including financial market coverage, regional updates, entertainment, sports, Spanish-language news and weather.

Additional outlets include BBC News, Fox Weather, Bloomberg TV+, NBC Sports Now and Telemundo Al Día.

Amazon expects to offer more than 200 news channels by year-end.