LG expands webOS with centralized news portal and browser updates

LG Electronics has announced a series of updates to its webOS smart TV platform aimed at improving access to news content, including a new partnership with Haystack News and enhancements to its browser and News Portal features.

Starting in 2026, LG Smart TVs sold in the United States and Canada will include a dedicated Haystack News button on the LG Magic Remote. The button will allow direct access to the streaming news service, which aggregates content from more than 400 local, national and global sources. Haystack News reports over 40 million registered users.

“LG is enhancing the viewing experience with a refined UI for the News Q-card, making live news watching effortless and more accessible,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

The Haystack News service will also be accessible through the News Portal and the web browser on LG TVs running webOS 25 and later.

“Our mission at Haystack News is to provide viewers with unparalleled access to trusted, diverse news sources,” said Daniel Barreto, chief executive officer of Haystack News. “This expanded partnership marks a significant step forward in achieving that goal.”

The News Portal, available through a Q-card on LG Smart TVs with webOS 25, consolidates multiple sources of content in a single interface. The portal is available in nine countries: the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and South Korea.

News Portal features include a “Trending News” section that curates live and on-demand content from sources such as Haystack News; live programming from LG Channels, the company’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service; podcasts from LG Radio+, the company’s audio streaming service; and content from additional major news outlets.

LG also introduced updates to the webOS browser, accessible from the home screen. It includes an integrated search engine with region-specific results and shortcuts to frequently visited websites. Below the search bar, the browser displays a “Trending News” section and a “Picks for You” section for personalized content recommendations.

The updates are part of LG’s ongoing development of the webOS platform, which is designed to offer integrated media services and a customizable user interface.