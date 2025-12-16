Rebecca Lowe to return as NBC daytime host for Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Rebecca Lowe will serve as NBC’s daytime host for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, marking her seventh consecutive Olympic assignment with the network.

NBCUniversal announced Lowe’s return on Dec. 16. She will also host the “Milan Cortina Olympic Preview Show” in primetime on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The Opening Ceremony airs Feb. 6 on both platforms.

Lowe’s seven-Olympic streak is the longest among current NBC Olympics broadcasters. She began Olympic coverage with NBCSN at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and has hosted every Summer and Winter Games since, including Paris 2024. NBCUniversal’s Paris coverage, which included Lowe, earned a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

“Rebecca is a natural in our daytime window as she seamlessly transitions live from sport to sport while incorporating analysts and conducting entertaining interviews,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC Olympics. “As her streak attests, she has many fans among Olympic viewers, and we are excited she will be hosting our primetime Olympic preview special the night before the Opening Ceremony.”

Lowe joined NBC Sports in 2013 as host of Premier League coverage and continues in that role in her 13th season. She anchors shows including “Premier League Mornings,” “Premier League Live” and “Goal Zone.”

In August 2025, USA Today described Lowe as “meticulous” in her broadcast work, citing her timing and on-camera transitions.

Earlier this month, FOX Sports announced that Lowe will join its broadcast team as a host for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins in June.

The Milan Cortina Winter Games will take place across northern Italy, with venues in Milan, Cortina and surrounding regions. This will be the second time Cortina hosts the Winter Olympics, the first being in 1956. Italy last hosted the Winter Games in 2006 in Turin.

NBC and Peacock will serve as NBCUniversal’s primary platforms for Olympic coverage from Feb. 6–22, 2026. NBCU holds U.S. media rights for the Olympic Games through 2036.