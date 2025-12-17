Tim Hinson named president and general manager of CBS Texas

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Stations has appointed Tim Hinson as president and general manager of CBS Texas, where he will lead CBS News Texas and oversee all local news operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Hinson will report to Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital.

A Texas native, Hinson has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast technology, news operations and content development. He most recently served as vice president of technology at KTRK in Houston, where he led streaming operations for ABC Owned Television Stations. His work included initiatives in artificial intelligence, free ad-supported television (FAST) channel development and cloud-based production systems.

In addition to his technical responsibilities, Hinson chaired KTRK’s news operations committee and served on the station’s news strategy team. He was also involved in network-local synergy projects focused on collaborative storytelling and operational alignment.

“Tim is a visionary leader with a rare blend of technical expertise and strategic insight,” said Mitchell. “At CBS Stations, we are committed to integrating emerging technologies to better serve our viewers and deliver critical stories across our markets. Tim’s technical background, coupled with his experience leading high-performing teams, makes him the ideal leader to guide CBS Texas into its next chapter.”

Hinson’s past work includes the launch of 19 FAST channels, a master control transition and the implementation of AI-generated captions across multiple stations.

“Local journalism is more important than ever, and I’m honored to join CBS Texas to help deliver the stories that matter most to the Dallas-Fort Worth community,” said Hinson. “I look forward to using my experience in technical operations and news leadership to innovate how we deliver the news, while honoring the station’s tradition of impactful storytelling.”

Earlier in his career, Hinson worked at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where he managed live television operations for the International Space Station. He holds an MBA from LeTourneau University and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Texas at Austin. He recently completed a Strategic AI Certification Program at Houston Christian University and serves on its advisory council.