Industry Insights: Building resilience into broadcast cybersecurity

By Dak Dillon December 18, 2025
Broadcast Engineering Industry Insights Voices

Cybersecurity planning in broadcast environments ultimately comes down to resilience: how quickly organizations can detect threats, respond to incidents and stay on air while protecting high-value content.

In the final part of this three-part Industry Insights roundtable series on cybersecurity, contributors focus on the operational side of security, from proactive monitoring and incident response to safeguarding media assets and intellectual property.

The discussion examines how broadcasters are combining real-time visibility, defined response plans, encryption and watermarking with regular audits and testing to reduce downtime and limit damage when incidents occur. Participants also reflect on gaps in the current cybersecurity conversation, including the need to prioritize operational continuity, content integrity and trust alongside traditional prevention-focused approaches.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

  • Early detection matters: Proactive monitoring helped teams identify abnormal behavior and respond before incidents disrupted on-air operations.
  • Response plans reduce impact: Well-defined incident response and recovery plans shortened downtime and reduced confusion during breaches.
  • Content protection evolves: Encryption and watermarking increasingly worked together to protect media throughout its lifecycle.
  • Testing reveals gaps: Audits and penetration testing exposed misconfigurations and overlooked risks that routine operations often missed.
  • Resilience over prevention: Broadcasters increasingly emphasized staying on air and maintaining trust, not just stopping attacks.

Jamie Horner, SVP, corporate strategy, Providius: Proactive monitoring gives operators early warning when device behavior, traffic patterns, or configurations deviate from expected norms, long before a breach causes service impact. In broadcast environments, this visibility is essential because incidents spread quickly across flat, timing-sensitive networks. A well-defined incident response plan that incorporates real-time operational telemetry allows teams to isolate issues immediately and maintain on-air continuity.

Max Eisendrath, CEO and founder, Redflag AI: Real-time monitoring and defined response playbooks are key to minimizing downtime during a breach. Redflag’s watermark telemetry and automated takedown system pinpoint compromised feeds within seconds and trigger containment protocols automatically. Our machine-learning-based improvements in high volume crawling are critical for this level of coverage.

