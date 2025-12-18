Stephania Jimenez to join KPRC 2 as evening anchor

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Stephania Jimenez will join KPRC 2 as evening anchor for the station’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts beginning Jan. 19, 2026, the station announced.

Jimenez currently anchors the late evening “Nightbeat” newscast at KSAT in San Antonio, a fellow Graham Media Group station. She has worked in broadcast journalism for nearly 20 years, holding anchor and reporting roles across several U.S. television markets.

Ana Lastra, news director at KPRC 2, said Jimenez brings “credibility, warmth, and a deep respect for the audience,” and highlighted her experience leading newscasts and connecting with diverse communities.

Jimenez began her journalism career after graduating from Syracuse University. She worked behind the scenes as a producer and writer at Fox News Radio in New York City before moving to on-air roles. Her previous experience includes anchor and reporter positions at KTSM in El Paso, KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut, and NBC10 in Philadelphia.

“Houston is a city with energy, heart, and incredible stories,” Jimenez said in a statement. “I’m honored to join the KPRC 2 team and continue doing the kind of journalism that serves people, asks the questions they’re asking at home, and reflects the communities we live in.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Jimenez is bilingual in English and Spanish. Her reporting has often focused on issues affecting families and communities, including coverage of breaking news and accountability journalism.