Thorsten Sauer named CEO of Qvest

Qvest announced the appointment of Thorsten Sauer as chief executive officer of Qvest Group GmbH, effective Jan. 15. He will succeed Peter Nöthen, who stepped down from the management board in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In his new role, Sauer will be responsible for shaping the company’s strategic direction, with a focus on integrating the company’s international business units and pursuing profitable growth. He will also become CEO of RSBG Information & Communication Technologies GmbH, the majority shareholder of Qvest Group GmbH.

Sauer has more than 20 years of executive experience in the information, communications and media technology sectors. He most recently served as CEO of Pixel Power and vice president of media technology at parent company Rohde & Schwarz. His background includes experience in mergers, acquisitions, and business transformation initiatives.

“We are delighted that Thorsten Sauer, with his experience and knowledge, has been appointed to take over the management of Qvest,” said Markus Bohni, CEO of RSBG SE. “His strategic tasks will be to further integrate the group after years of international growth and to secure profitable growth.”

“Qvest has established itself as a trusted global partner for technology-driven transformation projects,” Sauer said. “Our next step is to bring the strengths of the individual group companies together even more consistently, enhance operational excellence, and further improve profitability.”

Sauer will join existing managing directors Christian Boris Hönig, chief financial officer, and Thomas Müller, chief technology officer, as part of the company’s leadership team.