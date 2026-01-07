CES 2026: Roku integrates iSpot attribution for outcome-based ad optimization

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Roku has expanded its partnership with measurement firm iSpot to include outcome-based optimization, making it the first major streaming publisher to integrate iSpot’s Outcomes at Scale product to improve campaign performance using attributed business results.

The new capability allows advertisers on the Roku platform to measure and optimize campaigns based on outcomes such as website visits and conversions. The integration supports return-on-investment tracking and enables creative adjustments based on iSpot-attributed data.

Early testing with home security company SimpliSafe indicated performance improvements, including a 23 percent increase in leads and a 31 percent increase in website visits when comparing optimized groups to control groups.

“This advancement with Roku and iSpot gives us a powerful way to ensure our advertising spend works as effectively as possible,” said Courtney Strauss Manning, manager of media and customer acquisition at SimpliSafe. “Our test campaign delivered positive results, showing significant gains across key performance indicators among the Roku audience.”

The new optimization tools build on a data and measurement partnership between Roku and iSpot that began in spring 2024.

“This deeper integration with Roku marks a key moment for outcome-based streaming,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive vice president of media partnerships at iSpot. “With iSpot’s trusted attribution powering Roku’s optimization engine, we’re not just measuring performance; we’re helping drive it.”

Miles Fisher, senior director of strategic advertising partnerships at Roku, said the integration supports the company’s broader effort to deliver measurable advertising results.

“Our expanded partnership with iSpot represents an important step in our mission to give advertisers the most effective and measurable streaming advertising solutions,” Fisher said. “By integrating iSpot’s attribution directly into our optimization algorithms, we’re enabling brands to achieve even stronger outcomes on the Roku platform.”