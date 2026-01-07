CES 2026: Whale TV expands smart TV reach in Europe, Brazil and Australia

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Whale TV has added five television brands — Aiwa, Blaupunkt, EFL, ONVO and JVC — to its list of licensing partners, expanding the global availability of its latest operating system, Whale OS 10.

The company also announced that Moka has joined its network of original design manufacturer (ODM) partners for Whale OS 10. Whale TV now works with more than 40 brands, including Akai, Philips and RCA.

As of the fourth quarter of 2025, Whale TV reported more than 45 million monthly active TVs running its platform. The company said it shares platform monetization with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners and collaborates with retailers to integrate retail media networks into its operating system.

“Bringing these new TV brands on as licensees underscores the strong global momentum behind our platform,” said Jason He, chief executive officer at Whale TV. “Our mission is to empower TV brands with an OS that is simple, powerful, and truly partnership-driven.”

Whale OS 10 features a content-first interface, faster navigation and support for streaming and live TV. It is designed to work across various TV segments and pricing tiers.

In Europe, Blaupunkt plans to roll out Whale OS 10 beginning in the second quarter of 2026, with launches in Germany and Italy, followed by a broader European deployment. ONVO will release models ranging from 24 to 50 inches in Turkey.

In Brazil, EFL will introduce new 2K and 4K smart TVs powered by Whale OS 10.

In Australia, JVC and Aiwa will launch Whale OS 10-based TVs with localized support, retail integration and after-sales services.

Whale TV, headquartered in Singapore, was founded in 2011. According to the company, it has partnered with more than 400 TV brands since its inception.