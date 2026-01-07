Subjective integrates Samba TV data to enhance CTV ad targeting

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Subjective, a connected TV advertising platform built on artificial intelligence, has partnered with Samba TV to integrate real-time media intelligence into its ad decisioning engine.

The partnership enables Subjective’s curation engine, Ethos, to use Samba TV’s cross-platform viewership data for real-time audience targeting across the connected TV ecosystem. The integration allows advertisers to convert campaign briefs and creative assets into actionable media packages in real time.

According to the companies, Subjective’s infrastructure can process millions of ad decisioning tasks per second, allowing buyers to access broader inventory and improve targeting performance. The combined platform supports clients in sectors such as consumer goods, automotive, entertainment, and financial services.

Samba TV provides first-party viewership data from connected televisions and web signals in more than 50 countries. Its media intelligence capabilities offer cross-platform audience insights that can be integrated into existing ad workflows.

Ashwin Navin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Samba TV, said the partnership illustrates the value of real-time behavioral data in programmatic ad decisioning.

“Subjective represents a new generation of adtech platforms built on AI-native architecture,” Navin said. “Data collaboration with Samba demonstrates what’s possible when real-time behavioral data fuels media decisioning.”

Lindsay Silver, co-founder and CEO of Subjective, said the integration adds a critical data layer to its platform’s ability to make automated campaign decisions.

“Ethos was built to translate human intent into machine-speed decisions,” Silver said. “Samba TV’s real-time media intelligence adds a critical signal layer that allows our AI to curate, predict, and activate CTV inventory in ways that simply weren’t possible before.”

Jason Schmidt, vice president and global head of commercial data at Condé Nast, described the partnership as a step toward more agile and data-driven media activation.

“With Subjective and Samba TV, brands now have a way to activate campaigns at the speed of culture, without compromising on data quality or strategic control,” Schmidt said.