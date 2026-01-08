Hollywood Professional Association announces 2026 board leadership changes

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) announced updates to its board of directors as part of its annual governance cycle, with new leadership terms beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Renard T. Jenkins was elected president of the HPA. Jenkins previously served as vice president and co-chair of the ALL committee, as well as board liaison for the Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP) program. He is also a former president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).

Craig German was elected vice president. German previously served as secretary and continues as board liaison for both YEP and ALL. Rosanna Marino was elected secretary and will continue as co-chair of the Program Committee and board liaison for Women in Post (WIP). Graylind Wherry was re-elected treasurer.

New board members joining the HPA are Chuck Parker of Sohonet, Morgan Prygrocki of Adobe, and Susan Sachs. Prygrocki will also serve as board liaison for the YEP program.

Kari Grubin, the outgoing president, was recognized for her service during her year-long term. Grubin will continue participating in HPA activities, including contributing to the planning of the 2026 HPA Tech Retreat. She has been involved with the HPA since 2002 and founded the Women in Post and Young Entertainment Professionals programs.