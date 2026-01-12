SMPTE announces new officers and regional governors for 2026-2027 term

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has named its new board officers and regional governors who will serve from January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2027.

Two new officers were elected for two-year terms. Chris Lapp will serve as SMPTE Membership Vice President, and Troy English will take the role of SMPTE Finance Vice President. Raymond Yeung will continue his position as SMPTE Standards Vice President for another two-year term.

In addition to the officers, SMPTE elected six regional governors for the 2026-2027 term. Three governors were re-elected to continue their service: Tony Meerakker for the Canada region, Sara Seidel for the USA Eastern region, and Dagmar Driesnack for the EMEA, Central, and South America region.

Four new regional governors joined the board. They include Paul Whybrow for the Asia-Pacific region, Andre Normil for the USA Southern region, and Catherine Meininger for the USA Western region.

Sally-Ann D’Amato, SMPTE executive director, noted the importance of member participation in the organization’s governance.

The full list of SMPTE board members is available on the SMPTE website. Additional information about the society can also be found at smpte.org.