‘Today with Jenna and Sheinelle’ debuts custom song, revamps logo

The fourth hour of NBC News‘ “Today” got a new host, title and updated look and sound Jan. 12, 2025.

Previously known as “Today with Jenna & Friends” after co-host Hoda Kotb left in early 2025, the show announced in December 2025 that Sheinelle Jones, who is already a regular on all four hours of “Today,” would join Jenna Bush Hager at the table.

Hence, the show is now known as “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.”

For the occasion, the show got an updated logo, transitioning to a geometric sans serif with some friendly curved ends on select letters.

The change allows the logo to have a higher visual impact while still feeling fun and approachable. The “Today” sunrise icon and wordmark appear in the upper left while the word “With” is tucked, along with a horizontal bar on either side, in the negative space between the ascender in the “J” and the larger, bolder sans serif ampersand, which is shown in a glowing orange.

The open and video wall graphics use a series of angles lines, some of which intersect, creating a faceted look that could also hint at the idea of gems or diamonds.

Conceptually, that goes well with the show’s new theme song, a custom piece called “Brighter Days” by Blessing Offor.

The song has lyrics that include both Bush Hager and Jones’ names.