Tubi hires Sujatha Mamidibathula to lead mid-market and performance ad sales

Tubi has appointed Sujatha Mamidibathula as senior vice president of mid-market and performance sales, expanding its focus on performance-driven advertising strategies.

In her new role, Mamidibathula will lead Tubi’s national strategy to scale partnerships with mid-market advertisers and agencies. She will oversee dedicated sales teams and work to grow programmatic revenue, branded content, and advanced targeting offerings.

Mamidibathula previously served as head of the SMB Growth Team at NBCUniversal, where she focused on expanding access to streaming inventory for smaller businesses and independent agencies. Her prior experience includes senior roles at TikTok, Snap and Google, where she helped shape go-to-market strategies, support product adoption, and scale advertising operations.

“As marketers demand more accountability from their media investments, Sujatha brings the strategic vision and technical expertise to meet the moment,” said Jeff Lucas, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “Her leadership will help advertisers tap into Tubi’s scale, highly engaged on demand audiences, and innovative ad solutions to drive meaningful, measurable outcomes.”

Tubi reports an audience of more than 100 million monthly active users and over 1 billion hours streamed per month. According to the company, 95 percent of viewing on the platform is on demand, with its user base skewing younger and multicultural—attributes the company says are appealing to mid-market advertisers and performance marketers.

Tubi’s ad-supported platform includes a mix of licensed Hollywood titles, original content, sports-related programming and creator-driven content. The company is positioning its offering as fully addressable and flexible for a range of buying models, with measurement tools aimed at delivering performance across the marketing funnel.